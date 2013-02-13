BRUSSELS Feb 13 EU Health and Consumer Affairs
Commissioner Tonio Borg said meat products had been fraudulently
or negligently labelled and all countries who had handled it
were under suspicion.
"It is evident that somewhere down the line, someone ... has
fraudulently or perhaps negligently labelled a product in a
deceptive way," Borg told reporters, ahead of a meeting in
Brussels late on Wednesday to tackle a scandal over the sale of
horsemeat in products sold as containing only beef.
"We have to defend the internal market against any
unreasonable unilateral actions by anyone against meat products
because it would create terrible precedent."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Charlie Dunmore, Adrian Wright,
Justyna Pawlak)