BRUSSELS Feb 13 The European Commission is
considering extending rules on place of origin labelling to
processed food, EU Health and Consumer Affairs Commissioner
Tonio Borg said on Wednesday.
Borg said a scandal over horsemeat sold as beef products in
several European countries was due to someone breaking existing
laws on product labelling, describing the product for sale.
"Whether we should, as is the case with fresh beef and fresh
meat products, extend the labelling on place of origin also to
processed food, we are studying this through an impact
assessment report," Borg told reporters.
