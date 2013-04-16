BRUSSELS, April 16 France found more cases of
illegal horsemeat in beef products than any other EU country,
early results of DNA tests ordered in the wake of the scandal
showed, with more than 1 in every 8 samples testing positive.
The European Commission is due to announce the final results
of the tests later on Tuesday, but EU sources said a progress
report from the bloc's executive dated April 9 showed that of
353 tests carried out in France, 47 tested positive for horse
DNA.
The progress report only included complete data for 11 EU
countries. Germany found horse DNA in 29 samples out of 867. In
Britain, 150 official tests carried out as part of the EU-funded
programme returned no positive results for horsemeat.
