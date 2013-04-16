* Horse DNA found in 1 in 8 beef products tested in France
* Results show 4.6 pct of tests positive across the EU
* Britain finds illegal drug residues in horsemeat
* EU experts say levels seen unlikely to pose health risk
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, April 16 France found more cases of
illegal horsemeat in beef products than any other European Union
country, results of official DNA tests ordered in the wake of
the scandal showed, with more than 1 in every 8 samples testing
positive.
Announcing the results on Tuesday, the European Commission
said that for the EU as a whole, just less than 5 percent of all
beef products tested had come back positive for horse DNA.
But the figures showed that of 353 tests carried out in
France, 47 tested positive for horse DNA, giving a rate of more
than 13 percent.
"In terms of image it's not good. It risks delaying our
attempt to regain consumer confidence to get out of the crisis,
because it is not over yet," Jean-Rene Buisson, chairman of the
French food industry group ANIA, told Reuters.
Buisson said it would be important to know how much
horsemeat was detected in each positive sample, as tiny traces
could be the result of accidental contamination at processing
plants rather than deliberate substitution. The Commission did
not provide that information.
Europe's horsemeat scandal has damaged confidence in parts
of the continent's food industry, hitting sales of processed
ready-meals and boosting demand for organic produce.
The programme of EU-funded DNA tests was approved by member
governments in February in a bid to gauge the extent of the
problem and restore consumer confidence in the bloc's food
safety controls.
The results revealed a mixed picture across the EU. Greece
had the second-highest level of positive results with 288 tests
yielding 36 positive results, a rate of 12.5 percent. About 1 in
every 10 tests also returned positive in Latvia, Denmark and
Estonia.
By contrast, Germany found horse DNA in just 3.3 percent of
samples, and in the Netherlands the rate was less than 1
percent.
Both Ireland - where the discovery in January of horse DNA
in a burger labelled as pure beef first sparked the scandal -
and Britain - where retailers including Tesco have been
forced to withdraw products found to contain horse - returned no
positive results for horsemeat.
HEALTH RISK?
Britain, however, had 14 positive tests for the potentially
harmful veterinary drug phenylbutazone - known as bute - as part
of a second set of EU-wide tests on horsemeat destined for human
consumption.
The only other countries to find bute in horsemeat were
Ireland and the Czech Republic, each recording a single positive
result.
"The bute is now really concentrated in the UK, but mainly
because the UK has tested every horse slaughtered since
February, so they have done a huge number of tests - more than
800," said a senior EU source who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
For the EU as a whole, about 0.6 percent of slaughtered
horses tested positive for bute, the results showed.
EU food safety experts said on Monday that the level of bute
residues found in horsemeat was unlikely to pose a health risk.
"The opinion ... is encouraging. It shows that it isn't
worrying as such. You'd have to eat hundreds of horsemeat steaks
for months before you encountered any problems with
phenylbutazone," EU health spokesman Frederic Vincent told a
news briefing on Tuesday.
Criminal investigations are under way in several EU
countries to try to identify those responsible for passing off
illegally labelled horsemeat as beef.
Last week, authorities in the Netherlands said about 50
million kilos of beef distributed by two Dutch wholesalers over
a period of two years may have contained horsemeat, fuelling
suspicions that the country could be one of the possible origins
of the scandal.
"It's probably true that the Netherlands is the source of
some of the fraud," the senior EU source said.