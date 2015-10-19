BRUSSELS Oct 19 The European Commission said on
Monday it had agreed in principle with German authorities on the
state aid procedure for regional lender HSH Nordbank
and had approved a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) guarantee
increase.
Known primarily as a ship financier, HSH ran into trouble
from the downturn in global trade that followed the financial
crisis and had to seek support from its government majority
owners, the state of Schleswig-Holstein and city-state of
Hamburg.
"I am glad to announce that I have today reached an
agreement in principle with the German authorities on the way
forward to finally conclude the European Commission's State aid
procedure on HSH Nordbank and approve the 3 billion euro
guarantee increase," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)