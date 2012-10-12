By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 12 China has expressed concerns
about a potential EU investigation of telecom equipment makers
Huawei and ZTE Corp < over illegal
subsidies, a European Commission official said on Friday.
European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht has been
collecting evidence for a potential anti-dumping or anti-subsidy
case against the companies, the world's second- and
fifth-largest makers of wireless telecoms gear, as the
Commission suspects they receive illegal state subsidies to
undercut rivals in Europe.
Trade experts and diplomats said this week that the
Commission has held off in launching a case, probably until the
middle of next year, w h ile it awaits Beijing's response to
subsidies and dumping on another area, solar panels.
Huawei and ZTE have denied receiving illegal subsidies.
A senior official from the European Commission told Reuters
on Friday that Chinese officials had expressed concern about the
possible investigation.
"Discussions have taken place on issues of trade defence
between the two sides, including this issue and other potential
irritants," the official said.
The two Chinese companies compete with European producers
such as Swedish Ericsson and French Alcatel-Lucent
. The Commission, however, is looking into the two
Chinese companies on its own initiative and not due to any
complaint.
Huawei and ZTE are also under scrutiny in North America and
in Britain over security risks, rather than prices. A U.S.
congressional report released this month said they were
potential security risks and should be shut out of the U.S.
market.
Huawei said on Friday it was not part of the discussions
between the European Commission and Beijing.
"We are not involved in any governmental discussion between
(China's) Mofcom and the (EU) directorate general on trade. It
won't be surprising if the two parties have discussed about
this," the company said.
A Huawei executive said the company has not been informed of
any EU trade concerns but it has nevertheless provided
information to the Commission following media reports.
"Up to now we haven't received any informal or formal
questions," Leo Sun, president of Huawei's Brussels office told
Reuters.
"We still provide a lot of answers without questions to the
Commission and to the other governments to say: we assume you
will have these kinds of questions, so this is our side,
particularly on the issue of dumping and subsidies," he said.
Sun said data provided included details on how it runs its
funding structures, its interaction with customers and its
relations with Chinese banks and international banks.
He said the company has yet to receive any feedback from the
Commission.
So far no European association of companies has made a
complaint, which is normally a prerequisite for an EU probe.
Individual companies have been reluctant to see a complaint,
fearing potential retaliation by trade authorities in China.
China is the European Union's second-biggest trading partner
after the United States, and the bloc is China's biggest trade
partner, with 500 billion euros ($647.15 billion) worth of trade
this year.
Although the Commission could launch a complaint without any
complaint by industry, this is very rare, with the last
occurrence taking place in a case against India in 1997.
One of the largest Chinese companies operating on the
continent, Huawei had European sales of over 3.75 billion
dollars last year and employs over 7,000 staff.
The Commission has still not opened a formal investigation.
($1=0.7726 euros)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby, Editing by Foo Yun Chee and Susan
Fenton)