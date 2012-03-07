BRUSSELS, March 7 Hungary needs to do more
to show it is committed to central bank independence before
talks over EU/IMF standby lending can start, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
"We do need clarification of the commitments that Hungary
has already made regarding the independence of the central
bank," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen told a
regular briefing, when asked about the possibility of talks on
precautionary financial support.
Economy Ministry State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay told
Polish media last month he hoped to seal a deal with the EU and
the International Monetary Fund by April.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)