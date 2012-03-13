BRUSSELS, March 13 EU finance ministers are considering postponing a decision on whether to suspend 495 million euros in aid to Hungary until June after Germany and Austria signaled that the punishment may be too harsh, EU sources said on Tuesday.

Hungary's neighbour Austria and others are concerned the freezing of the funds might undermine the country that has so far been unable to start talks with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a standby loan, officials and diplomats told Reuters.

"Austria and Germany proposed a compromise for a conditional suspension of funds. There is broad support but the European Commission is being tougher," one official said.