By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Jan 24 European Union finance
ministers said on Tuesday Hungary had not done enough to bring
its budget gap below the EU's agreed ceiling in a sustainable
way, opening the way to a freezing of payments of EU funds to
Hungary from 2013.
The ministers' decision, endorsing a European Commission
assessment, is the next step in a long process that has never
seen meaningful action against member states, most of whom have
broken the 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling.
But it comes at a time when Hungary is under increasing
pressure from across Europe to overturn two years of legislation
by the ruling Fidesz party that some critics have termed an
attack on democracy.
Like Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Poland, Hungary had until
this year to bring its budget deficit sustainably below 3
percent under the EU's excessive deficit procedure.
While the Hungarian deficit is set to come in below the
limit this year, the Commission has said it will only be so
thanks to one-off measures and that the shortfall will grow
again in 2013.
"The Council (of finance ministers) today adopted a decision
establishing that Hungary has failed to comply with the
Council's recommendation on measures to be taken in order to
bring its government budget deficit below the EU's reference
value of 3 percent of GDP," the ministers said in a statement.
"Hungary cannot face sanctions under the excessive deficit
procedure as it is not a member of the euro area. But for
beneficiaries of the EU's cohesion fund, such as Hungary,
failure to comply with the Council's recommendations can lead to
the suspension of cohesion fund commitments," they said.
It is now up to the European Commission to impose financial
sanctions on Budapest from 2013 unless Hungary takes steps this
year to change its budget policy. Cohesion funds are allocated
by the Commission for funding projects such as roads and
railways as well as education and training.
"Hungary should in the near future take action to meet its
targets," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told a news conference after the ministers' meeting.
"There is ample time to take action and ensure that the
fiscal targets are met," Rehn said.
Although long present in the EU toolbox of sanctions for
non-euro zone countries breaking EU budget rules, the EU
executive arm has never used such a sanction before.
AID
Hungarian Finance Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said Budapest
would avoid sanctions.
"I am quite optimistic that Hungary will avoid the freezing
of cohesion funds," Matolcsy told reporters after the meeting.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is to meet Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso later on Tuesday to discuss
reopening talks on a precautionary credit line from the EU and
the International Monetary Fund as Hungary's economic prospects
deteriorate.
The Commission has threatened legal action against Budapest
unless Hungary changes laws on the central bank, courts and data
protection, which the Commission says have been altered to suit
Orban's ruling party and are not in line with EU law.
"I am 100 percent sure that the outcome of the meeting will
be positive, because Hungary will comply with the European
Commission's (views) covering all the outstanding issues -- the
central bank issue, the excessive deficit procedure issue and
other political issues," Matolcsy said.
"We don't expect a breakthrough very soon, but in a few
weeks' time...," Matolcsy said.
Orban's efforts to centralise power and stack Hungarian
state bodies with party loyalists have drawn criticism from
Brussels and Washington, which fear they stifle democratic
freedoms in the ex-communist country of 10 million.
Orban has lost a large part of his support at home, while
the economy is heading for recession and investors' loss of
confidence has pushed borrowing costs to more than 9 percent.
Matolcsy would not say how much money Hungary needed in the
precautionary credit line, but said that in 2008, the country
had 20 billion euros on stand-by.
Asked when Budapest expected to have the money, Matolcsy
said: "In the coming weeks we can start all the detailed
negotiations and in a couple of months we will have the final
outcome."