BRUSSELS Jan 10 EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn will meet Hungarian officials
negotiating with the IMF and the EU on Jan 20, an EU spokesman
said on Tuesday.
"There is indeed a date in Mr. Rehn's agenda to meet," the
EU's spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a briefing in Brussels.
The EU and IMF cut short talks with Hungary in late December
after they rejected the government's unorthodox economic
policies.
The head of Hungary's negotiating team, Tamas Fellegi, is in
Washington this week with a government mandate to accept a
precautionary International Monetary Fund loan with stricter
conditions than Budapest originally wanted.
