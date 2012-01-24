BRUSSELS Jan 24 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to address swiftly EU concerns over changes to Hungarian law, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday following talks.

Earlier this month, the Commission launched infringement procedures against Hungary relating to new laws, chiefly the independence of the country's central bank, its data protection authority and measures affecting its judiciary.

"We had a comprehensive and constructive discussion. The prime minister indicated Hungary's readiness to address swiftly the issues raised by the Commission," Barroso said in a statement.