BRUSSELS Jan 24 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban pledged to address swiftly EU concerns over changes
to Hungarian law, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said on Tuesday following talks.
Earlier this month, the Commission launched infringement
procedures against Hungary relating to new laws, chiefly the
independence of the country's central bank, its data protection
authority and measures affecting its judiciary.
"We had a comprehensive and constructive discussion. The
prime minister indicated Hungary's readiness to address swiftly
the issues raised by the Commission," Barroso said in a
statement.