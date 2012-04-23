* IMF aid talks frozen over central bank dispute
* Budapest has made concessions; EU says not enough
* Orban due to meet Commission's Barroso on Tuesday
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 23 Hungary appears no closer to
convincing European officials to restart talks over financial
aid and Prime Minister Viktor Orban sounded a pessimistic note
ahead of a crucial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, but that may
suit the maverick leader.
The European Commission, already at odds with Orban over his
aggressive, centralising style, halted talks on an International
Monetary Fund loan last December, citing legislation it said
undermined the independence of Hungary's central bank.
That is just one of the issues still outstanding in a row
over policy that forced Orban to deny charges he was dragging
Hungary towards authoritarianism when he met Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso in January.
Orban and his ministers have been saying for months they are
doing all they can to get aid talks going, but the gestures they
have made on legislation have not met European Union demands and
analysts believe the prime minister may simply be playing for
time.
In a speech to business groups and diplomats in Brussels on
Monday, Orban blamed the EU and the IMF for the stalemate.
"I believe if that if the IMF was ready to provide, not a
loan, but a precautionary arrangement, that would be enough to
stabilise the Hungarian economy," Orban said.
"We are not able to achieve a restart of the negotiations.
We would like to negotiate tomorrow morning, or this afternoon,
but the answer is that there are some preconditions set up by
the European Union probably, which are the conditions - not for
the agreement - but for starting the agreement," he said.
Orban will meet Barroso at 1130 (0930 GMT) on Tuesday.
Budapest could rely on its financial reserves to service its
debt until some of the pressure on global markets from the euro
zone's debt crisis eases, making investors more willing to
invest in riskier assets like Hungarian bonds.
But with much of Hungary's public and private debt in
foreign currencies, the risk is that those investors who are
still funding it will lose faith and drive a sell-off of the
forint, which could topple the country into a funding
crisis.
Brussels, for its part, is offering no sign it is willing to
give much ground.
"Hungary will likely need to take further steps before this
can be resolved," said an EU official with direct knowledge of
the negotiations, referring to the central bank law.
A meeting of Hungary's government, the Commission, the IMF,
the European Central Bank and the Hungarian central bank last
week made little progress and an EU diplomat said it was
difficult to predict the outcome of Barroso's talks with Orban.
"There's no trust at the political level, with both sides
accusing each other of being unreasonable," the diplomat said.
DEFIANT
With the IMF programme contingent on the EU's backing, the
government submitted changes to the central bank law to
parliament last week but did not address all the concerns of the
Commission and the ECB.
At the heart of the dispute are moves to reduce the salary
of the bank's governor and senior officials, breaking EU law
that prohibits pay cuts during a governor's tenure.
"We introduced a salary cap, a general public office salary
cap," Orban said, referring to Budapest's reforms. "They say
this is illegal. We don't think so."
Analysts say it seems like a phoney war, which hides Orban's
intent either to avoid submitting to the conditions that would
come with another IMF programme or simply to win one without
conceding much more ground.
Orban, who helped lead Hungary's fight against Communism and
was premier between 1998 and 2002, won a landslide victory in
2010 with his Fidesz party. The party used its strong mandate to
rewrite more than 300 laws and the country's constitution, in
changes critics say weaken democratic checks and balances.
Credit rating agencies have cut Hungary's sovereign bonds to
"junk" status in response to some of those moves and the forint
has only been propped up by hopes of an IMF deal, with
investment banks including Credit Suisse still expecting Hungary
to agree a precautionary loan this year.
That faith has been undermined by the lengthy row with
Brussels, however, and Orban's leeway for bargaining would
narrow if investors turned against Budapest as a result.
"It depends on how patient markets are," said Gergely
Hudecz, an economist at Credit Suisse in Paris. "As long as
markets give the benefit of the doubt that an IMF deal will
happen, the government will take its time to negotiate."