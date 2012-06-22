* EU finance ministers unblock 495 mln euros in funds
* Decision marks improved ties between Brussels and Budapest
By Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, June 22 The European Union lifted
financial sanctions against Hungary on Friday after Budapest
convinced its European partners it was committed to keeping
spending within EU limits.
EU finance ministers in March blocked 495 million euros
($625 million) in EU funding from 2013 after losing patience
with Hungary over its failure to meet its budget deficit
targets.
But the finance chiefs reversed the March decision at a
meeting in Luxembourg. Reuters reported earlier this week that
ministers would take the decision, convinced that Prime Minister
Viktor Orban had shifted policies to bring down a stubborn
deficit.
"The money will be in our pockets and hopefully in the
economy very soon," Hungarian Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy
told Reuters during the meeting in Luxembourg.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso already
made a recommendation to finance ministers that they should lift
the sanctions after the EU executive improved its forecast for
Hungary's fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of economic output in
2013. That is within the EU's 3 percent ceiling.
Budapest angered the Commission and other EU countries by
failing to rein in its deficit in a sustainable manner since it
joined the EU in 2004. The Commission's new powers to police
budget deficits across the bloc served to put more pressure on
Orban's government.
The sanctions, used for the first time against an EU country
on a budget issue, marked a low point between Brussels and
Orban, whose centralising style prompted Barroso to raise
concerns about authoritarianism in Hungary.
But relations have since warmed because Budapest has also
moved on bringing new central bank laws in line with EU norms.