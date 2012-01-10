* EU meeting with Hungary's Fellegi due on Jan. 20
-spokesman
* Hungary govt officials meet IMF this week to prepare new
deal
* Cbank says ready to act to preserve financial stability
* Foreign minister: ready to consider changing laws if
needed
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 10 The National Bank of
Hungary gave the ailing forint verbal support on Tuesday, while
the foreign minister said the government would consider
modifying disputed laws, suggesting it may be ready to alter a
law seen as infringing on the central bank's independence.
The forint gained 1.7 percent from Monday's close and
government bond yields dropped about 25 basis points after the
comments, which come as Hungary begins talks with the
International Monetary Fund in Washington over a new funding
deal needed to avert a market meltdown.
In an extra statement after its regular non-rate meeting,
the bank, which raised rates by 50 basis points to 7 percent
last month to support markets, said the persistent
weakness of the currency could worsen the economic and inflation
outlook and might cause disruptions in the financial system.
The forint hit new record lows versus the euro
last week and bond yields surged above 11 percent due to
uncertainty over Hungary's plans to secure a new financing deal
with the IMF and European Union.
The government, bending to market pressure, has since
pledged to seek a new funding deal quickly, which has helped the
forint and bonds recoup some of their losses this week.
"Monetary policy can best support the recovery by
maintaining a predictable economic environment, ensuring price
stability and preserving the stability of the financial system.
If necessary, the Monetary Council stands ready to meet these
objectives using the instruments at its disposal," the bank said
in a statement.
Separately, in a letter to EU partners and the European
Commission, Hungary's foreign minister said the government was
ready to consider modifying disputed legislation if the
Commission deems it necessary, raising hopes in market players
that Hungary was inching closer to a new agreement.
"We stand ready to consider changing legislation, if
necessary. This has never been and will not be a matter of
prestige for my government," Martonyi wrote in the letter dated
Jan. 6 and published by his ministry on Tuesday.
Martonyi rejected criticism that the government had used its
two-thirds parliamentary majority to cement its powers in a new
constitution and said it was unacceptable for anyone to question
Hungary's democratic commitment.
The new IMF/EU funding deal is crucial for the country to
keep financing its debt from markets, after serious policy
mistakes by the conservative government that have undermined
investor confidence and sapped its popular support.
One of the key issues at the negotiating table will be a new
law affecting the central bank, which the IMF and EU said
infringed the bank's independence, and which led to a breakdown
of earlier talks in December.
Investors holding billions of dollars worth of Hungarian
debt want reassurance that the Hungarian government will act on
its words and meet lenders' demands to change some of its
unorthodox economic policies in order to secure the deal.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn will
meet Hungarian officials on Jan. 20.
The minister in charge of Hungary's negotiating team, Tamas
Fellegi, is in Washington this week with a mandate to accept a
precautionary International Monetary Fund loan with stricter
conditions than Budapest originally wanted.
"The talks will start today with meetings with senior
management and officials," an IMF spokesperson said, adding that
Fellegi would meet IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday.
VERBAL INTERVENTION
The central bank's Monetary Council welcomed the
government's commitment to reaching a fast agreement with the
International Monetary Fund and the EU on financial support.
Markets expect the bank to raise interest rates when it
holds a regular rate meeting on Jan. 24, but analysts said an
extraordinary rate hike could not be expected as markets have
calmed down, unless the forint and bonds plunge again.
"The market reaction shows that the market has taken this
(bank statement) as a verbal intervention," said Gergely Szabo
Forian, Pioneer Investments.
"This can be interpreted as a verbal intervention but does
not indicate that there would be an emergency rate hike on the
way," said Zoltan Arokszallasi at Erste Bank.
"We think that if the government acts as it says and secures
a deal then two more rate hikes to 8 percent will be sufficient
(to shore up markets)."
Hungary's debt rating was cut to BB+ by Fitch on Friday, the
third downgrade to "junk" by international rating agencies since
November.
"All in all, a deal now looks closer than it has done for
some time but it would be complacent to think that there are no
further obstacles ahead and that a deal can be secured quickly,"
Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday.
It expects the central bank to hike rates by a further 50
basis points at its next meeting later this month.