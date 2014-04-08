* Hungary's data protection reform not in line with EU law
-ECJ
* Sanctions unlikely as EU divided over how to tackle Orban
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 8 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban broke EU law when he fired the head of the
country's data protection agency, the European Court of Justice
said on Tuesday, in a ruling likely to reignite tensions with
Brussels over Hungary's reforms.
Orban, who won re-election on Sunday by a landslide,
curtailed the independence of the agency in 2012 when he removed
its chief Andras Jori almost three years before the end of his
term, the court said, ruling in favour of the European
Commission that brought the case.
"The independence of supervisory authorities necessarily
covers the obligation to allow them to serve their full term of
office," the European Union's highest court said in a statement.
Orban argued Jori's removal was part of a reform to instead
establish a state authority to safeguard information rights
whose head is appointed by the president, following a proposal
by the prime minister.
Reacting to the court decision, the EU's justice chief,
Viviane Reding, said the lack of an independent data ombudsman
in Hungary meant "a lowering of the level of data protection."
In Budapest, a spokeswoman for the justice ministry said the
government would need to study the ruling before commenting
further.
The commission and Orban have clashed several times in the
past four years over legislation he has introduced, ranging from
data protection to the independence of the central bank and the
judiciary and pushing a reform programme that Brussels worries
is at odds with the EU's democratic ideals as well as
economically risky.
Orban's government has rejected the criticisms, pointing to
a 2010 landslide which Budapest says gave it a democratic
mandate to pass sweeping reforms. His policies have also
included a nationalisation of private pension funds and a jump
in taxes on big business.
But the European Union is divided over what to do about
Hungary and signs that the former Soviet satellite is drifting
back towards authoritarianism under Orban.
It has few tools to pressure countries straying from the
democratic path, and the weekend election results suggest a
decisive proportion of Hungary's voters either do not share its
concerns or do not consider them a major issue.
Following the European Court of Justice ruling, Hungary
should reinstate Jori, but his six-year term was due to end in
September this year.
Any sanctions would take months to be approved by the
Commission and the court, by which time Jori's term would have
ended, making it difficult to punish Budapest.
To complicate matters further, all 28 EU countries are free
to decide how they run their data protection watchdogs under EU
law, making the sacking of Hungary's ombudsman in 2012 a one-off
event that is again difficult to penalise.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; additional reporting by Gergely
Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)