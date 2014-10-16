BRUSSELS Oct 16 The European Commission started
legal action against Hungary on Thursday over the right of
foreigners to buy agricultural land, saying restrictions on such
purchases violated the European Union's principle of free
movement of capital.
"Hungarian legislation has restricted the rights of
cross-border investors in a way that may violate EU law on free
movement of capital and freedom of establishment," the
Commission said in a statement.
"The European Commission has today decided to formally
request Hungary to submit its observations on its legislation
terminating certain contractual rights of investors to use
agricultural land," it said.
This is the first stage of the infringement procedures under
EU law and Hungary has two months to respond.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)