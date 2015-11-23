* Hungary says will go ahead with Paks

* Greenpeace complained to Commission, welcomes action (Adds Greenpeace reaction, comment by EU official)

By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 EU regulators on Monday raised more obstacles to Hungary's scheme to build Russian-backed nuclear reactors as they launched an investigation into the country's funding plan, days after it took the country to court over the tendering for the project.

Hungary wants to expand its plant in Paks and last year picked Russian state-owned company Rosatom to build the reactors, partly funded by a favourably priced 10 billion euro ($10.6 billion) Russian loan.

The European Commission said it was concerned that the Hungarian investment might not be compatible with market pricing and opened an in-depth investigation into the business case for the construction, operation and decommissioning of the two reactors.

"Given the size and importance of the Paks project, the Commission has to carefully assess whether Hungary's investment is indeed on market terms or whether it involves state aid. This requires a complex analysis," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Last week the EU executive started proceedings against Hungary over its contract with Rosatom, saying this could infringe the bloc's procurement rules designed to ensure all interested parties get a fair chance to take part in tenders.

However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio last Friday that the Paks project would go ahead despite the Commission's legal action.

"It is Hungary's basic interest to operate, sustain and potentially expand the nuclear power plant, or else the price of electricity will skyrocket. Paks equals cheap electricity, so the Hungarian government will execute the investment," he said.

An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Hungary's decision to press ahead was at its own risk as it could incur fines or orders to halt operations depending on the outcome of investigations.

Envirnmental campaign group Greenpeace, which is opposed to nuclear power, welcomed the Commission's action and said it had filed a complaint to the Commission in April last year calling for investigations.

Greenpeace says nuclear energy is never cheap and requires huge amounts of public funding as no private operator is able to pick up the bill.

"Paks would simply not get off the ground without massive subsidies from the Hungarian state and from Russia. This shows there is no place for nuclear power in a transparent and competitive energy market, let alone in a clean energy system," Andrea Carta, Greenpeace EU legal strategist, said. ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)