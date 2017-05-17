Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gestures during an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/Files

BUDAPEST Hungary's foreign minister dismissed a European Parliament resolution condemning the country on Wednesday, saying that it amounted to a "new attack on Hungary by George Soros' network".

Earlier on Wednesday the European Parliament condemned what it called a "serious deterioration" in the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary.

"European institutions are clearly unable to accept the fact that ... the Government of Hungary is continuing to practice a migration policy that is exclusively aimed at ensuring the security of Hungary," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long criticised civil society organisations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)