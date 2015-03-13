(Changes sourcing, adds detail)
March 12 Hungary's 10 billion euro ($10.6
billion) plan to expand its Soviet-era Paks nuclear power plant
in a deal with Russia has hit an objection in the European
Commission that may oblige Budapest to revise the terms, EU
sources said on Thursday.
Confirming a report in Friday's Financial Times (on.ft.com/1EDM5FZ),
one diplomat said objections by the EU's nuclear fuel
purchasing agency Euratom against a plan for Moscow to supply
fuel to new reactors at the Paks facility had been upheld by the
commission. Hungary may have to review the deal.
A government spokesman in Budapest, Zoltan Kovacs, denied
that the EU executive had "blocked" the expansion of Paks.
Sources in Brussels said the deal agreed a year ago, which has
raised concerns about Hungary's ties to a Russia increasingly
hostile to the European Union, could still be modified.
Benedek Javor, a Hungarian member of the Greens bloc in the
European Parliament who has opposed the deal, told Reuters the
EU objection was to a fuel supply contract signed with Russia.
The European Commission and Euratom had no immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Alastair Macdonald
in Brussels; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)