* EU competition chief warns of possible liquidation of bank
* EU Commission says Hypo Alpe Adria sole Austrian case
* Almunia says bank needs bigger restructuring
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 8 An Austrian bank is facing
possible closure for failing to restructure, Europe's
competition chief said without naming the bank, but a commission
spokesman said Hypo Alpe Adria was the country's only
bank negotiating a revamp.
"No other restructuring decision is outstanding except
HGAA," a European Commission spokesman said on Friday, referring
to Hypo Group Alpe Adria, a nationalised bank that was once one
of the most important lenders in central and eastern Europe.
The spokesman did not go as far as confirming that the EU
Competition Commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, was referring to Hypo
Alpe when he said on Friday Austrian authorities had failed to
make a convincing case to restructure one of the country's
banks.
"This bank started receiving public support in 2008 and
still the Austrian authorities have not been able to present to
us a final decision or a sensible restructuring plan for this
bank," Almunia said, speaking at an event in Brussels organised
by think tank Bruegel.
"There should be a bigger restructuring, an orderly
liquidation or an orderly resolution plan. We are still
discussing," he added.
As the guardian of EU state-aid rules, Almunia has the power
to close banks, and his comments could spell the end for Hypo
Alpe, which currently ranks as the seventh largest Austrian bank
by assets and has a workforce of 7,650.
Hypo Alpe has already received 1.5 billion euros in
emergency capital from the Austrian government, and a further
700 million euros has been earmarked for the lender.
The European Commission approved Hypo's recapitalisation
last December, but made it conditional on the management
presenting a thorough plan to overhaul the group.
A spokesman for the Austrian finance ministry, which
effectively runs Hypo Alpe, said it submitted a restructuring
plan to the Commission on Feb. 5.
"There are now talks at the expert level," the ministry
spokesman said when asked for a reaction to Almunia's comments.
Hypo Alpe's chairman, Johannes Ditz, has said the bank would
like more time to sell assets in the bank, which had a balance
sheet worth 33.7 billion euros ($43.75 billion) at mid-2012.
Vienna took over the bank in 2009 to avoid a collapse that
would have sent shockwaves through central and eastern Europe.
In 2007, two thirds of the bank was sold to Germany's
BayernLB for 1.7 billion euros, only for BayernLB to
later allege that it was duped into buying the lender. It sold
the bank to the Austrian government for 1 euro.
Over the past five years, the European Commission has forced
scores of banks in the 27-country bloc to revamp their
operations, including shutting down branches and halting
dividend and coupon payments in return for emergency state aid.
Several rescued lenders, among them Germany's WestLB, Greek
ATEbank, and Ireland's Anglo Irish have been forced to close
down.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell and Michael Shields in
Vienna; Editing by Luke Baker and Clelia Oziel)