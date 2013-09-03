BRUSSELS, Sept 3 EU state aid regulators cleared
bailed-out Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's
restructuring plan on Tuesday which includes the sale of the
bank's Austrian unit and Balkans banking network and the
winding-down of non-viable parts.
Hypo, which received billions of euros in state aid, was
nationalised in 2009 to ward off a collapse with regional
repercussions.
The European Commission, tasked with ensuring a level
playing field in the 28-country European Union, said it also
approved additional aid to wind down the bank.
Hypo, which had already agreed to sell its Austrian unit in
May, will be required to divest its Balkans network by June
2015.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)