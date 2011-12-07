BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU antitrust regulators
are set to accept concessions offered by International Business
Machines Corp and end an antitrust investigation,
averting a possible fine, this month, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
The U.S. information technology hardware company offered in
September to provide certain spare parts and technical
information to other companies which use its mainframe hardware
and software.
The European Commission agreed to the concessions after IBM
made some minor changes after testing these on the market, one
of the sources said. The decision could be announced as early as
next week.