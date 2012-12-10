* Two more meetings planned after December talks
By Barbara Lewis
DOHA, Dec 10 A more than decade-long quest for a
global plan to curb airline emissions is likely to pick up speed
this week, with a meeting set for a new high-level team of
officials, including two U.S. government advisers.
The meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 12-13 in Montreal
after a stand-off between the European Union and non-EU nations
over a law to include all airlines that use EU airports in the
EU Emissions Trading Scheme. The law has stirred threats of a
trade war.
This week's talks should be followed by a second meeting
towards the end of January and another in March or early April,
according to a letter dated Nov. 16 from Roberto Kobeh Gonzalez,
president of the council of the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), seen by Reuters.
He was writing to members of a high-level group, which
includes Jos Delbeke, director general of the European
Commission's climate department, and U.S. Climate Envoy Todd
Stern.
"There's an unprecedented opportunity for the (U.S.
President Barack) Obama administration to deliver a deal in
ICAO," said Keya Chatterjee, senior director, international
climate policy at WWF in the United States. "It's up to some of
his senior climate officials to get to start making a
difference."
Stern will be advised by Michael Froman, the chief White
House economic affairs adviser who attended Harvard Law School
with Obama and was involved a high-level energy and climate
forum on issues linked to 2009 climate change talks in
Copenhagen.
Also on the panel are government and aviation officials from
Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Japan, Mexico,
Nigeria, Russia, Uganada and the United Arab Emirates, according
to an attachment sent with the letter.
The new forum in Montreal will consider the set-up of a
global market-based mechanism to help curb airline emissions, as
an alternative to the EU Emissions Trading Scheme law.
Issues it will explore include the use of any revenues
generated. They could, for instance, be used to help nations
deal with the impact of climate change.
NOVEMBER PROGRESS
The decision to set up the high-level panel was taken at a
November meeting of the ICAO, a U.N. body.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard hailed progress at
those talks and shortly afterwards announced a year-long freeze
of the EU law, although she said it would be reimposed
automatically if the ICAO could not find a solution.
The European Union decided on its law after a decade of ICAO
talks had failed to produce an agreed plan for aviation.
Hedegaard said that halting implementation of the EU law
would create a positive atmosphere for progress at the ICAO.
Campaigners and some politicians say there is no longer any
excuse for the ICAO not to succeed and note that Obama said
immediately after his re-election he had not done enough for the
climate.
Aviation emissions are not covered by the U.N.'s Kyoto pact
on climate change, which was extended for another eight years in
difficult talks in Doha that finished at the weekend.
"I don't have anything particular to say on ICAO. It's an
important process, and we need to keep moving it along. But
that's really all," Stern told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Doha talks.
(Additional reporting by Regan Doherty; editing by Jane Baird)