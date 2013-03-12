* Law will reapply if U.N. talks cannot agree a scheme
* Law should enter force by end of April
BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Union agreed on
a legal text to suspend for a year a requirement that all
airlines using EU airports should pay for their carbon
emissions, EU presidential and parliamentary officials said.
International fury at the EU aviation charge led Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard last year to propose a temporary
exemption, dubbed "stop the clock" for intercontinental flights.
The legal text was swiftly agreed on Tuesday in talks
between the Commission, the European Parliament and Ireland,
which as the holder of rotating EU presidency represents member
states.
The new law should enter into force by April 30, which was
formerly the deadline for all airlines to submit permits to
cover flight emissions.
While internal EU flights are still required to use the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to pay for their emissions,
Tuesday's text states the European Union would exempt
intercontinental flights.
It says the aim is "to facilitate agreement at the 38th ICAO
assembly (in September and October this year) on a realistic
timetable for the development of a global market-based measure",
one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The United Nation's International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) is trying to reach agreement on a global
alternative to the EU scheme. So far talks, which continue this
month, have been slow.
The European Union in 2008 agreed to include all aviation in
the EU ETS because of frustration after years of U.N. talks had
failed to find a way to curb airline emissions.
But the law's entry into force last year stirred threats of
a trade war and allegations that it breached national
sovereignty.
German Christian Democrat politician Peter Liese, who
steered the original law through parliament as well as leading
current debate on the "stop the clock", said the European Union
was still determined to tackle aviation emissions and would
deliver on its threat to reinstate the law if the ICAO cannot
agree on an alternative.
"In the agreement it is stated that the derogation only
applies for emissions from 2012," Liese said. "This means that
either ICAO will find a solution or we will continue to cover
intercontinental flights in our scheme."
The law must now be endorsed by a full parliamentary session
in April, but that is expected to be a formality. A
parliamentary committee already backed the measure last month.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)