By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 17 ICAP, the world's
largest interdealer broker, has complained to the European
Ombudsman about European Union regulatory prejudice in a
financial benchmark rigging probe last year, following in the
footsteps of Credit Agricole.
The European Commission in June charged ICAP with fixing yen
interest rate derivatives as part of a cartel including UBS
, Deutsche Bank, RBS, JPMorgan
, Citigroup and broker RP Martin.
Unlike this group of banks and brokers, which admitted
wrongdoing in return for a reduced fine, ICAP has rejected the
EU accusations.
The broker filed its objection on Oct. 8, Ombudsman Ben
Hagard said, declining to provide details.
"We will check if there are sufficient grounds to open an
inquiry. Depending on the complexity of the case, in general we
take decisions within one month," he said. The EU agency
investigates complaints about maladministration in European
Union institutions.
ICAP declined to comment. The broker's grievance is similar
to the one filed by French bank Credit Agricole in July, a
person familiar with the matter said.
The French bank has accused the EU competition watchdog of
unfair comments suggesting wrongdoing during its investigation
of the euro interest rate benchmark.
