* More work needed in financial and budgetary policy
* Iceland faces hurdles in fisheries, debt, market access
BRUSSELS Dec 12 Iceland took a step
forward in its EU accession negotiations on Monday with
ministers approving the provisional completion of talks on four
more policy areas, an EU statement said.
The 27-nation EU also opened talks in one more of the 35
policy "chapters" on which negotiations must be completed to
bring Iceland's national legislation into line with EU law and
make it eligible to join the bloc.
The progress on Monday means Iceland has now provisionally
completed negotiations in eight policy areas, and opened talks
in three others.
The chapters completed on Monday covered Company Law;
Enterprise and Industry; Trans-European Networks -- concerning
infrastructure -- and Judiciary and Fundamental Rights. Iceland
provisionally completed talks on Free Movement of Workers and
Intellectual Property Law on Oct. 19.
Iceland also opened talks on Financial and Budgetary
Provisions on Monday, but an EU statement said further progress
was needed in strengthening its administrative capacity before
this chapter could be provisionally closed.
"Today's meeting marked another significant step forward in
the negotiations with Iceland and the EU commended Iceland for
the progress it has made this year," the statement said.
The island nation of 320,000 people started negotiations on
its EU accession bid in June.
Iceland comes to the talks well prepared, because it already
belongs to European zones that allow for free trade and
unrestricted travel, setting it apart from EU hopefuls in the
western Balkans, which need to make more fundamental and
far-reaching reforms to qualify.
The process could, however, still take years and Iceland
faces possible difficulties over its debts as well as fishing
quotas and access for foreign investors to the country's
markets.
For decades, Iceland rejected the possibility of joining the
European Union and applied only in 2009, seeking the stability
of membership when the global financial crisis crushed its
banking system.
But popular enthusiasm for the move was hit by a row with
Britain and the Netherlands over debts linked to the banking
collapse.
Disputes over fishing issues still have to be resolved, with
Iceland angering Brussels by raising its mackerel catch to cash
in on an increase in stocks in its waters. The EU has threatened
to block Icelandic boats from using EU ports, in retaliation.