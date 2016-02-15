BRUSSELS, Feb 15 - European Union state aid regulators will
examine a report by a group of EU lawmakers accusing Swedish
furniture retailer IKEA of avoiding paying at least 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in taxes over a six-year period.
IKEA has said it paid an effective corporate income tax rate
of about 19 percent in 2015.
The study commissioned by the Green party in the European
Parliament said the world's biggest furniture retailer was able
to do this by shifting royalty income through a Dutch company
and possibly though Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
It said the company also benefited from tax schemes in
Luxembourg and Belgium.
The European Commission, which has already ordered Dutch and
Luxembourg authorities to recover up to 30 million euros from
Starbucks and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
respectively, said it would look into the matter.
"The Commission has taken note of the report and its
findings and will study it in detail," Commission spokeswoman
Vanessa Mock said.
Separately, the Netherlands on Dec. 23 challenged the
Commission's decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court,
Europe's second-highest, the Commission's Official Journal
showed on Monday.
Fiat followed on Dec. 29 with its appeal and Luxembourg on
Dec. 30.
Hearings are likely towards the end of the year, with judges
expected to rule next year.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)