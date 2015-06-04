BRUSSELS, June 4 The International Monetary Fund
called on the European Union on Thursday to simplify its budget
rules to limit discretion in their application and focus on
bringing down public debt.
The head of the IMF's fiscal department Vitor Gaspar told a
seminar organised by the European Political Strategy Centre that
the European Union's rules were overlapping, difficult to
explain and that they diverted attention from debt.
"The complexity allows for considerable discretion in the
application of the rules. The track record of compliance is
quite weak," Gaspar said.
"Europe needs a governance framework that anchors public
debt, is less complex, and easier to communicate," he said.
Gaspar said the EU should focus on one objective -- lowering
public debt and focus one way to get there -- an expenditure
rule, which limits the size of government spending depending on
economic growth, combined with a debt break.
He said expenditure rules, which would be adopted at
national level in the 28-nation bloc, would mitigate spending
pressures, would be growth friendly and help to enforce the goal
of limiting debt.
He also said that experience of many countries showed that
expenditure rules had a better track record of success in
keeping public finances in order than balanced budget rules or
debt rules.
The IMF has made a similar call a year ago. The EU and the
19 countries that share the euro in particular, are now looking
at ways to streamline their common budget rules in the wake of
the sovereign debt crisis that raised the euro zone debt-to-GDP
ratio by 30 percentage points to well above 90 percent.
A discussion on the way the euro zone manages its economy is
scheduled for EU leaders later this month.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)