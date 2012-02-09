* Commission calls for surprise inspections on manufacturers
* EU exec says deep concerns over potential health impacts
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 European Union governments
should strengthen safety controls on high-risk medical devices
by using spot checks on products and manufacturing facilities
after the scare over faulty silicone breast implants, the EU's
health chief said on Thursday.
Europe's weak regulations on medical devices have been
partly blamed for allowing French company Poly Implant Prothese
(PIP) to manufacture substandard silicone breast implants for up
to a decade, and be used by hundreds of thousands of unwitting
women around the world.
"I am deeply concerned about the potential health impact for
the many women, in Europe and in other parts of the world, who
received faulty silicone breast implants manufactured by the
French company PIP," EU health and consumer affairs chief John
Dalli told a news briefing in Brussels.
"The consequences for their health are still uncertain."
Dalli said he had written to the bloc's 27 health ministers
and urged them to make full use existing EU rules. He called for
an urgent review of the 70 to 80 regulatory agencies responsible
for approving high-risk medical devices in Europe, most of which
are private companies.
Within months, EU governments should ensure the agencies,
known as notified bodies, are only authorised to assess and
approve devices and technologies for which they have a proven
expertise and competence, Dalli said.
"I have asked my colleagues in the member states for their
personal commitment to implementing these actions as a matter of
priority," he said.
"I know that we all subscribe to the need to put patients
first and to restore trust in our regulatory system."
The Commission said the measures would boost surveillance of
a European market for medical devices and diagnostics - worth an
estimated 78 billion euros ($103 billion) in sales in 2007 -
while it drafted a full overhaul of existing EU legislation in
the coming months.
The EU executive has also ordered its scientific experts to
carry out a further study into the potential health impacts of
the PIP implants, after an initial report found insufficient
evidence women using the implants were at a greater risk than
others.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)