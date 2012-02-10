NEW DELHI Feb 10 India and the European Union (EU) could conclude a free trade deal by the autumn of 2012, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday, adding, most issues have been already dealt with.

The EU has been negotiating such a deal with India since 2007. But the talks have snagged on issues such as slashing import tariffs on European cars, and easing visa regulations for Indian professionals.

Earlier, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday the two sides have made "substantial progress" towards concluding a free trade deal. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)