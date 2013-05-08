* EU says Indian producers were undercutting local firms
* Efforts to deepen EU-India trade are stalled
BRUSSELS May 8 The European Union has imposed
provisional duties on India's exports of stainless steel wire to
counter dumping that has hurt Italian, German and Spanish
producers.
Indian government support and a policy of selling the wire
used in batteries at below production costs meant European
companies had been unable to benefit from a booming market, the
European Union said in its Official Journal on Wednesday.
The European Union and Asia's third largest economy accuse
each other of protectionism and talks towards a free trade pact
that started in 2007 have stalled.
Europe wants access to India's vast market of 1.3 billion
potential customers, but Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel were unable to break the
impasse during a meeting in Berlin in April.
The EU, which launched its steel wire investigation in
August last year, said producers such as Germany's Hagener
Feinstahl, Spain's Inoxfil and Italy's Rodacciai suffered as
Indian imports grew by almost 50 percent between 2007 and 2011.
Indian companies that could be affected include Kei
Industries and Mukand Ltd.
"Prices of imports from India have remained consistently
below prices of imports from other countries," said European
steel industry lobby group Eurofer, which brought the complaint.
"This has caused serious difficulties for European
producers, which had to cut production and have reported
significant losses from 2007 until 2011," Eurofer said.
The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties come into force on
Thursday and EU governments must now vote on whether to make the
duties definitive for a period of up to five years.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Mike Collett-White)