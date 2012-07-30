European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
GENEVA, July 30 Indonesia launched a trade complaint against the European Union at the World Trade Organization on Monday, challenging the imposition of EU anti-dumping duties on imports of Indonesian fatty alcohols, which are used in the chemicals industry. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.