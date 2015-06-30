* Environmental campaigners say law a small step
* Phased-in law gives older plants more time to comply
BRUSSELS, June 30 EU member states on Tuesday
agreed new rules to limit pollution from hundreds of thousands
of medium-sized power plants that had previously escaped
regulation.
The compromise deal to curb sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide
and dust from combustion plants with a thermal input rated
between one and 50 megawatts now requires just a formal sign-off
from the European Parliament, expected later this year.
Environmental campaigners said the draft rules had been
weakened significantly during negotiations so existing plants
would get more time to comply than new plants.
But they said the rules were a step in the right direction
as, until now, only large plants, such as coal- or gas-fired
power stations, oil refineries and steel producers, had been
subject to limits.
"This is a key piece that was missing and that will help to
significantly reduce the potential risks to human health and the
environment," Kaspars Gerhards, environment minister for Latvia,
holder of the EU presidency, said in a statement.
According to EU figures, there are 143,000 medium-sized
combustion plants, including coal- and biomass-fired facilities
and district heating, in the European Union.
Louise Duprez, a senior policy officer at the European
Environmental Bureau, called on member states to introduce more
stringent limits than those required by the new law.
"The weak result is unlikely to deliver significant
improvements to air quality," she said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Dale Hudson)