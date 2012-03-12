BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Ostlandet says bookbuilding successfully completed
BRUSSELS, March 12 EU regulators are likely to appeal against a court ruling in which Dutch bank and insurer ING won a victory against the European Commission over a 2008 financial bailout, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.
"There is a high probability we will appeal," Almunia told reporters.
Earlier this month, ING won a challenge against an EU ruling on its 10 billion euro bailout in 2008 that could result in the bank selling fewer assets.
Europe's second-highest court ruled that the Commission had failed to show that ING gained an unfair advantage over rivals due to extra aid granted by Dutch authorities. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.