* EU insurance test results due in November
* Heavy focus on impact of low interest rates
* Regulator warns over going easy on securitisation
By Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 28 European insurers
will be tested to see whether they could stay in business even
if interest rates remained at historic lows for a long time, a
top regulator said on Monday.
Low interest rates make it harder for insurers to generate
income from the assets they hold, thereby raising questions
about their ability to pay out on customer policies.
The results of the test conducted by the European Insurance
and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) over coming weeks
will be published in November.
The regulators are, however, still undecided over how
detailed the public results should be, said Gabriel Bernardino,
chairman of EIOPA, which is a European Union watchdog.
"This is not about the individual failure of companies. This
is not a pass/fail test," he told the Reuters Financial
Regulation Summit on Monday.
"We are still discussing the level of granularity that we
will bring in the report. There will definitely be more
information than we provided last time," Bernardino added,
referring to the previous stress test in 2011.
He was speaking on the day before another EU watchdog, the
European Banking Authority, is due to publish its stress test
for 124 leading banks in the 28-country bloc to see if they have
enough capital to survive a string of markets shocks.
The outcome of that test will be published bank by bank in
October to tell markets exactly how each lender fared and if it
needs to raise new capital.
Holding a similar test for insurers would put pressure on
regulators not to include "really severe stresses", Bernardino
said.
"We are not trying to second guess capital requirements. I
am happy with the severity of the test that we are going to do."
Bernardino said the test won't be a "moment in time"
snapshot but will give EIOPA data to show resilience over time,
though it would be for national watchdogs to take action if a
specific firm needs to raise capital.
The test will look at how insurers could cope with
theoretical stresses such as falls in the value of government
and corporate bonds and shares.
NOT THE TALIBAN
EIOPA will also bolt on a "low yield" scenario to the main
test to help it decide what to do, if anything, about the impact
of continued low interest rates.
The test will be completed in June and then over the summer
the results will be scrutinised by national regulators and, for
the first time, at the EU level as well, meaning EIOPA can
challenge some of the figures insurers come up with.
EIOPA is due to publish the actual test scenarios this week
and the exercise will cover at least half of the life and
non-life insurance sectors in each of the 28 EU member states.
Separately, EU policymakers are looking to EIOPA to help
with their efforts to revive securitisation, the market for
bundling loans into bonds to raise funds for aiding economic
growth.
The sector was tarnished after loans based on U.S. subprime
mortgages turned toxic in 2007 to trigger a wider financial
crisis and send securitisation in Europe into hibernation.
Bernardino warned that being too lenient over how much
capital insurers should set aside to cover purchases of even top
quality securitised debt could backfire.
Regulators should focus on setting capital requirements in
line with actual risks, with this calibration based on evidence
or else prices could be distorted to create bubbles, he said.
EIOPA has proposed a halving of capital requirements for top
quality securitised debt but it will be up to the EU's executive
European Commission whether to endorse this or cut the amount
further.
"I would definitely not advocate specific, privileged
treatment. There are many other tools that can be used from
governments, from a political perspective, to push for growth in
certain areas," Bernardino said.
"We are not the Taliban of calibrations. What we want is how
best to recognise risks. We are prepared, in a couple of years
by having better data in some types of investments, to come with
a recalibration, but we should always calibrate with evidence,"
Bernardino said.
