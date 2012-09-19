(Corrects name of insurer Talanx and spelling of CFO in 6th
paragraph)
* Commissioner proposed year's delay to 2015 - source
* No decision reached - Commission spokesman
* Possible delay welcomed by insurers
By Angelika Stricker
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Union may have to
postpone strict new capital rules for insurers because of
wrangling between member countries over the final shape of the
new regulations, the official in charge of the project
acknowledged on Wednesday.
Michel Barnier, the European Union commissioner responsible
for regulation, on Tuesday proposed delaying the so-called
Solvency II regime by one year, a source involved in talks over
the rules told Reuters.
A spokesman for Barnier said the commissioner had suggested
that a final agreement should wait until tests to gauge the
impact of the rules are completed in March 2013, but that it was
too early to say whether the January 2014 start date would have
to be put back as a result.
"That is something that we will have to clarify with
parliament and council over the weeks to come. The commissioner
put one scenario on the table because he thinks it's a useful
... avenue to unblock the negotiations," the spokesman said at a
press conference.
A delay would prolong uncertainty over the industry's future
capital requirements, though leading European insurers said that
it would be better to postpone the new rules than push through
measures that might have to be amended later.
"If this news report is confirmed, the additional year would
certainly give all of those involved the time to carefully work
through a range of important open questions," Immo Querner,
finance chief of German insurer Talanx, told
Reuters.
"A delay for a short period of time is better than rushing
through something that would require a lengthy correction."
Solvency II, ten years in the making and designed to force
insurers to hold capital reserves in strict proportion to the
risks they underwrite, has been held up by disagreements over
how the cash buffer for long-term life insurance contracts
should be calculated.
European governments, keen to avoid onerous capital charges
that could make pensions more costly, favour different
calculation methods depending on their respective insurers'
business models, leading to deadlock in talks over the final
draft of Solvency II.
"We welcome the postponement as it allows (us) to resolve
still open questions and sufficiently test the effects of any
Solvency II rules prior to finalising the directive," Allianz
, Europe's biggest insurer, said in a statement.
"Sound principles and clarity must prevail over readiness."
A further delay to Solvency II, originally intended to come
into force this year, would be politically embarrassing for the
Commission, which had intended the rules to serve as a global
benchmark for other countries.
Industry speculation of a fresh delay has been mounting
since July, when a round of talks between EU officials and
lawmakers failed to produce a deal before the European
Parliament's month-long summer break.
"I think it would be difficult to respect the 2014 deadline
because there are a number of unresolved issues," said Mark
Baxter, deputy chief risk officer at Anglo-South African insurer
Old Mutual. "To suddenly have them finalised and try to
go live by 2014 would be an impossible ask for a significant
number of firms."
Insurance Europe, the pan-European industry body, declined
to comment, as did the Association of British Insurers, which
represents Europe's biggest insurance market.
(Additional reporting by Myles Neligan in London, Jonathan
Gould in Frankfurt, Christian Kraemer in Munich and John
O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by David Goodman)