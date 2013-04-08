* EIOPA unveils discussion paper, invites comment

* EU asked EIOPA to look at long-term investments

* Lack of market data an obstacle to easing rules

FRANKFURT, April 8 The EU's insurance watchdog has initially rejected calls for it to cut capital charges on insurance companies' infrastructure and private equity investments, which politicians are pushing as a way to boost long-term growth.

Europe's political leaders see insurers as a big potential source of investment to turn around their flagging economies, but insurers say proposed risk-capital rules due to take effect in the coming years are too restrictive to allow them to help.

With this in mind, the EU Commission last year asked the watchdog to look at the amount of regulatory capital insurers must set aside as a buffer for long-term investments, particularly for small companies, infrastructure and socially responsible investment, including securitisations.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) on Monday unveiled a discussion paper on its preliminary findings that raised concerns about easing the restrictions, and invited industry and the public to comment on it until May 28.

The watchdog said that changes to its "standard formula" for calculating the amount of capital insurers must set aside as a buffer against the risk of investments turning bad could make the formula more complex.

"The standard formula entails a trade-off between risk-sensitivity and simplicity," EIOPA said.

"Any preferential treatment of a certain asset class might result in a build-up of risk concentrations in the sector with the associated higher level of systemic risk," it added.

While most small insurers are expected to use the standard formula, big insurers like Allianz, Axa and Generali are working on tailor-made formulas that will allow them to calculate their risks more exactly, potentially freeing up capital.

EIOPA said it could find no evidence that its proposals for the treatment of venture capital investments were not appropriate and worried that insurers might have to take a big haircut on private equity investments if forced to sell them in a market crisis.

It also complained that historical market data was insufficient when it came to assessing the risk of investing in securitisations of small and medium-sized company loans.

On infrastructure projects, EIOPA pointed to problems with both equity and debt investments due to a lack of market price data.

"EIOPA has also so far seen no evidence that the spread risk for infrastructure project debt with a certain rating differs significantly from the spread risk of corporate debt with the same rating," it said.

Socially responsible investments were hard to define and faced problems similar to the other investment classes, it said.

"For practical reasons, enough investment opportunities to allow a meaningful allocation by insurers and a long enough history of reliable market data are needed," EIOPA said.

The watchdog said it would continue to work on the Commission's request as it awaited responses from industry to its discussion paper, adding that it would combine the results of its assessment of long-term investments with a separate study on long-term insurance savings guarantees that are a major sticking point in the draft risk-capital rules, known as Solvency II.

(EIOPA's "Discussion Paper on Standard Formula Design and Calibration for Certain Long-Term Investments" can be found at: here) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)