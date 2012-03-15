By Huw Jones and Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 15 European Union insurers
are set to be spared the full impact of tough new capital rules
for the industry, potentially saving them billions of euros,
thanks to a last-minute agreement on Thursday between senior
lawmakers.
Under the proposed deal between the European Parliament's
two biggest parties, a package of measures easing the capital
requirements for insurers will be reinserted, with some
alterations, into draft legislation in time for a key vote next
week.
Lawmakers had omitted the measures from a compromise
proposal that was to have been voted on by the assembly's
Economic Affairs Committee on March 21, drawing criticism from
insurers, with one industry source describing the document as a
"complete non-starter."
Experts say it will be harder for insurers to influence the
shape of the rules, known as Solvency II, after the vote, as the
proposals then become the subject of complex three-way talks
between the European Parliament, Commission and member states.
The measures agreed on Thursday will shield insurers from
the capital impact of market fluctuations and provide added
protection to policyholders, Peter Skinner, the British
socialist member of the European Parliament, told Reuters.
"The sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone could have been
exacerbated without this deal," he said.
"Insurance companies would have moved away from holding
sovereign debt without these measures in place, but there are
safeguards also in place for policyholders that any temporary
adjustments are in line with their expectations."