(Adds industry reaction)
LONDON, April 1 Insurers in the European Union
will not have to set aside as much capital to cover investments
in infrastructure under a reform aimed at channelling more funds
into growth.
The cut in capital charges for insurers wanting to invest in
digital networks, transport and other infrastructure projects
will be cut from April 2, the EU's executive European Commission
said.
Less than 1 percent of total assets of insurers in the EU is
invested in stakes or loans to infrastructure projects.
The so-called risk calibration - a percentage figure that
determines how much capital must be set aside - for investment
in unlisted equity shares has been cut to 30 percent from 49
percent.
Risk charges for investments in infrastructure debt has been
cut by up to 40 percent.
The reform is part of the EU's Capital Markets Union project
to encourage more market-based financing of the economy and
reduce the bloc's dependence on banks for funds.
The changes announced on Friday were made to the bloc's
insurance capital rules known as Solvency II, which only came
into effect in January.
"However, more still needs to be done through the Solvency
II review process, because even after these improvements,
Solvency II will still exaggerate the risks involved in
long-term investment," said Olav Jones, deputy director general
of Insurance Europe, an industry body.
"In addition, more needs to be done to ensure that there is
a suitable pipeline of infrastructure assets," Jones said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)