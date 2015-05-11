* For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit,
By Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 11 Insurers must exercise
caution over dividends and speed changes to their business
models to meet tougher capital rules from January, the European
Union's insurance watchdog said.
Record low interest rates are making it harder for insurers
to achieve adequate returns to pay policyholders, raising
questions over the sustainability of some companies in their
current form.
"You need to have a change of business models, and we have
seen some of that, but we need to see more," Gabriel Bernardino,
chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA), told the Reuters Regulation Summit.
Changes could include greater diversification of assets held
or a move away from life policies offering guaranteed returns
that can be difficult to honour in times of prolonged low
interest rates.
"The pace of change has to increase. We also need to see
that there is a dividend policy that is commensurate with the
fact that parts of the business may be under more stress,"
Bernardino added.
He also wants insurers to address criticism that the
commission paid to agents that sell their products is too high
in a number of countries.
The watchdog has powers to put pressure on a national
supervisor to intervene if an insurer is not making the required
changes.
Though Bernardino agrees with last month's call by the
International Monetary Fund for prompt action he does not
believe there is any immediate threat to insurers or their
policyholders.
STRESS TESTS
The EIOPA, meanwhile, is sticking to its decision to hold
stress tests for insurers every two years rather than annually,
even though actual market conditions have turned out worse than
the "adverse" scenario used for last year's test. It's first
stress tests for pension funds, however, is due this year.
One of the big challenges for insurers is the EU's
introduction of tougher capital rules next January, known as
Solvency II, and Bernardino said national supervisors from the
28 member states will tell him in September whether companies on
their turf can meet the new requirements.
So far he has not seen any sign of national supervisors
trying to shield insurers from the full force of EU rules, as
has been the case with some banking regulators.
Bernardino played down market worries that insurers will
come cap in hand for capital to boost their buffers, saying the
requirement for more capital is not expected to be large
overall, though he did acknowledge that there will be cases
where companies will have to raise extra funds.
For those insurers who fall short, another option could be
to diversify their investments to benefit from the new rules
that penalise concentrations of the same asset.
Under Solvency II large insurers such as Aviva,
Generali and Allianz will be allowed to use
their own models, after vetting by supervisors, to tot up risks
and calculate how much capital they need to hold.
CREDIBILITY WARNING
However, Bernardino is keen that the insurance sector avoid
the travails of the banking sector, where lenders' own measures
have met with market scepticism over the true health and
valuations of banks.
Supervisors will take action if they see the rules being
used in such a way as to give an inflated view of capital
strength, Bernardino said.
"This is a reminder that CEOs and boards of companies need
to have this under their control. We don't want to see in the
insurance sector what our colleagues on the banking side have
been seeing," he added.
The EIOPA has also asked national supervisors to make sure
insurers' internal models include a capital safety cushion to
account for risks in sovereign bond holdings, which have
previously been treated as risk-free.
It is up each insurer how it accounts for the risk, but the
EIOPA and national supervisors will check closely for
consistency.
"We will be learning from what is done in practice; then we
will come with more guidance, if needed," Bernardino said.
