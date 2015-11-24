LONDON Nov 24 Insurance brokers will need
insurance themselves to cover negligence claims from customers
under new European Union rules approved on Tuesday to protect
consumers.
The European Parliament voted in favour of a law to tighten
10-year old EU rules on the information and advice provided by
insurance sales staff.
Brokers and agents will have to be registered with national
regulators and must take out insurance contracts to provide
cover of at least 1.25 million euros against professional
negligence claims, the parliament said in a statement.
Brokers may also have to hold reserves of up to 4 percent of
all annual premiums received to protect customers.
"Moreover, their remuneration arrangements should not
provide incentives to recommend a particular insurance product
when a different one would better meet the customer's needs.
Before signing a non-life insurance contract, all buyers
must be given standard information on the type of insurance,
obligations under the contract, risks insured and excluded, and
means of payment and premiums, in clear, plain language.
The new rules won't apply to insurance where the premium
does not exceed 600 euros a year.
After the rules are formally signed off by EU member states,
they will come into effect within two years.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)