(Adds industry reaction, news conference)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 15 Insurers may have to scrap
dividends after a test of their ability to withstand severe
market shocks uncovered a 160 billion euro ($165 billion) hole
in balance sheets, the European Union's insurance watchdog said
on Thursday.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) published anonymised and aggregated results of this
year's stress test of 236 life insurers, seen as the most
vulnerable part of the industry due to low yields.
The results show national supervisors need to respond with
measures including possible cuts to maximum guaranteed returns
or reductions in "unsustainable" profit-sharing in new policies
if business models begin to look unviable, it said.
"The results of this year's EIOPA stress test confirmed the
significant challenges for the European insurance sector
triggered by the current macro-economic environment," EIOPA
Chairman Gabriel Bernardino said in a statement.
The sector is adequately capitalised overall, Bernardino
said. "We don't anticipate that there will be a huge number of
situations where you will need to have capital increases."
Struggling insurers that are part of a group could benefit
from surplus capital being held elsewhere.
EIOPA said it will check how national regulators implement
its recommendations to ensure a "coordinated response to
situations that may pose a threat to the viability of the
supervised entity and, collectively, to the system as a whole".
Insurance Europe, an industry body, said the tests showed
the sector is "very resilient" and would have fared even better
if non-life insurers had been checked as well.
The Association of British Insurers said the results are
particularly reassuring for customers.
The stress test, taken every two years, simulates two
extreme but "plausible" shocks to see how insurers could cope.
The first scenario focused on a prolonged period of low
yields, an extreme version of what is already happening in
markets, making it harder for insurers to find enough returns to
cover policy payouts.
Insurers showed a 100 billion euro hit to balance sheets
under this scenario.
Under a second, "double hit" scenario of prolonged low
interest rates and a plunge in asset prices, the hit rose to 160
billion euros.
The hits to balance sheets would have been worse without the
benefit of transitional arrangements in the EU's insurance
solvency rules which phase in requirements over 16 years.
However, even under the test's pre-stress scenario, 32
insurers failed to meet EU solvency requirements when these
transitional arrangements and long-term guarantees were stripped
out.
While there was no pass or fail mark, EIOPA issued a range
of recommendations for national regulators, such as requiring
firms to review or cut guaranteed returns on some policies, and
cancel or defer dividends if a business model is at risk.
The sample of companies tested included the region's biggest
insurers, as well as small and medium-sized firms, covering 77
percent of the life insurance sector. Some 70 percent of the
companies tested were from Italy, Germany, France and Britain.
The watchdog said it may be able to publish information on a
firm-by-firm basis from the next test in 2018.
($1 = 0.9647 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Adrian
Croft)