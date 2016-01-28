FRANKFURT Jan 28 The EU's insurance watchdog,
the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, has
named Italian regulator Fausto Parente as its new Executive
Director, EIOPA said on Thursday.
Parente is currently head of supervisory regulation and
policy at national and international level at Italian insurance
watchdog IVASS. His LinkedIn page shows he has spent more than
20 years in insurance oversight.
Parente replaces Spaniard Carlos Montalvo, who is due to
step down in March when his first term of office ends.
EIOPA has worked to develop risk capital rules for the
insurance sector, known as Solvency II, which came into force at
the beginning of this year and expected to transform business at
large insurers such as Allianz, Axa and
Generali, as well as smaller players.
Parente's background chimes with a shift in EIOPA's activity
from developing Solvency II rules to ensuring their consistent
application by national European supervisors.
The Executive Director runs the day-to-day operations of the
EU watchdog, working closely with Chairman Gabriel Bernardino.
The appointment for a term of five years must be approved by
the European Parliament.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)