LONDON Oct 17 The European Union is close to
finalising a deal on how insurance companies will hold enough
capital to keep policyholders safe which will severely water
down the version sought by industry regulators, a senior EU
lawmaker said.
Negotiations on the law known as Solvency II have dragged on
for years due to disagreements over how much capital firms must
hold to cover to cover products offering guaranteed returns over
a long period.
"I guess we are all hoping of a deal in principle on the big
points next week," Sharon Bowles, UK Liberal Democrat chairwoman
of the European Parliament's economic affairs committee, told
Reuters.
Talks take place on Oct. 24, with a second meeting in early
November to tie up loose ends ahead of a plenary vote in
parliament in early 2014, Bowles said.
The new law, which will apply to insurers like Aviva,
Generali, Allianz and Axa, is
expected to take effect in January 2016.
The final version of the new rules will weaken what the
sector's regulator, the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA), has proposed, Bowles said.
The three key elements are now largely agreed though there
could still be some "chiselling" at the numbers, she added.
The first element, known as a volatility dampener,
determines how much insurers can ignore market price swings when
it comes to working out how much capital they need.
EIOPA has proposed that 20 percent of volatility can be
discounted but the final deal will bump this up to about 65
percent in a move set to please French insurers in particular.
The second element, the matching adjustment, refers to how
insurers regard swings in credit spreads.
EIOPA has taken a very conservative approach by introducing
a minimum equivalent to 75 percent of long-term average spreads
in bonds.
The final law now looks set to set a minimum of about 35
percent for corporate bonds and 30 percent for government bonds
an industry official with knowledge of the talks said. This
change would please Ireland, Britain and Spain.
"We can live with this. Ideally it would be zero," the
official said.
A third element, known as extrapolation, looks at how an
insurer must work out the discount rate on cash flows.
EIOPA has called for a period spanning 40 years for basing
this calculation and this is likely to be maintained in the
final law, rejecting a push by industry for a much shorter
period of a decade.
The sector is also likely to be given 16 years to phase in
some of the changes, far longer than EIOPA wanted, but will
please German firms.
The regulator has already warned legislators not to water
down its proposals but parliament and member states are keen to
get a deal before time runs out ahead of European Parliament
elections next May and the appointment of a new European
Commission later that year.
Industry officials said a deal was also needed to maintain
EU credibility in shaping efforts underway to design a global
capital rule for insurer.