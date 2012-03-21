LONDON, March 21 The European Parliament's
economic affairs committee overwhelmingly backed a draft law to
implement new capital rules for insurers, including a package of
measures that will make the new regime less burdensome for the
industry.
The vote, carried by a majority of 37 to five, makes it
virtually certain that the changes will survive into the final
version of the new capital rules, due to come into force in
January 2014.
Parliament and European Union governments will meet next
month to finalise the text. EU states have already backed a
version that includes the industry-friendly measures, regarded
as critically important by insurers in Germany, France, Britain,
Spain and Ireland.