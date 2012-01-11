* Commission to consult industry on bank fees

* Believes online payments still too expensive

By Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, Jan 11 The European Commission plans to lower retailers' costs for accepting debit and credit card payments in a renewed challenge to dominant players such as Visa and MasterCard, a green paper revealed on Wednesday.

Retailers typically pay a fee to card issuers to cover costs, such as authorisation for transactions.

Bigger card companies generally charge retailers more, making it easier for them to find a bank to issue the cards.

The EU paper stated the high processing fees banks charge prevent the development of low-cost schemes. It aims to increase competition in the cards market, thus boosting online commerce.

The Commission is now consulting with the payment cards industry and vendors -- stores and online retailers -- to help it establish whether, and by how much, fees should be lowered.

"Online purchases are often too expensive and not adapted to customers' needs," the EU's Commissioner for Internal Market, Michel Barnier, told a news conference.

Payfair, a small European card provider, said it struggled to attract business across the bloc when it launched in 2009 because of the complexity of negotiating fees with banks in different countries.

"We should reduce interchange fees to a reasonable level," Dominique Buysschaert, Payfair's founder, said. "This would increase the number of electronic payments and more than compensate (for) a reduction in revenue."

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has persistently told Visa and MasterCard to lower fees.

Asked whether MasterCard Europe would lower fees, its President Javier Perez, said: "Interchange is how we've balanced our card payment system for more than 40 years, and we still believe it is the best way to do so."

A spokesman for Visa Europe was unable to immediately comment.

Under pressure from the Commission, Visa agreed in April 2010 to cap the debit card payment fee it charges retailers' banks at 0.2 percent, until 2014.

Regulators said they would decide by the middle of this year whether legislation would be necessary. Draft rules are expected in late 2012 or early 2013.