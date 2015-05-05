By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 5 The European Union will announce
a wide-ranging probe on Wednesday into how big technology
companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook
use their market power as it considers whether to
regulate them more tightly.
The inquiry, which by its nature will inevitably focus
heavily on U.S. firms, follows calls from France and Germany for
regulation of so-called "essential digital platforms",
encompassing everything from e-commerce sites such as eBay
to social media companies.
European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip will unveil
his "Digital Single Market Strategy" at noon (1000 GMT) in
Brussels. It will aim to update copyright rules, knock down
barriers to cross-border parcel deliveries and ensure European
online businesses can compete with their bigger U.S.
counterparts.
The inquiry differs from an antitrust investigation of the
kind launched by the EU into Google five years ago, in that it
is not aimed at enforcing existing law through penalties.
Rather it will look at whether Internet platforms are
transparent enough in how they display search results and if
they promote their own services to the detriment of competitors,
according to a draft of the strategy seen by Reuters.
Politicians and businesses across Europe have been calling
for the market power of dominant U.S. tech firms to be curbed to
help Europe's fledgling web industry compete, leading to
accusations of protectionism from U.S. President Barack Obama.
'GEO-BLOCKING'
The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA),
whose members include Google, Microsoft, eBay, Facebook and
Amazon, said the idea of regulating platforms was ill-conceived
given that businesses from newspapers to e-commerce sites to
cars were increasingly becoming digital platforms.
"Platform regulation would hit European platform companies
hardest given they grow here," it added.
As part of its strategy, the Commission will also announce
on Wednesday an "ambitious overhaul" of the bloc's regulation of
the telecoms sector, to take place next year. It will take into
account the increased competition from services such as
Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Skype, a decision that will
be cheered by the telecoms industry.
The Commission wants to boost economic growth in the
28-country bloc by knocking down barriers between countries in
the online world as it has done in the offline one, pushing
businesses to sell across borders.
It will seek to clamp down on so-called "geo-blocking", the
practice whereby businesses restrict access to websites based on
location or re-route customers to their local website, which may
have different prices.
"These unjustified practices should be expressly prohibited
so that EU customers and businesses can take full advantage of
the single market in terms of choice and lower prices," the
draft strategy states.
(Editing by Pravin Char)