BRUSSELS Dec 13 EU ministers urged the
European Commission and regulators to check on telecom operators
who prioritise bandwidth for certain services, giving leverage
to complaints about mobile firms around the world blocking
Web-call services such as Skype.
Ministers urged the pan-European regulator and the European
Commission to monitor mobile companies' traffic management to
ensure that they do not hamper "net neutrality", meaning that
all services are treated equally.
The regulator, BEREC, says infringements of "net
neutrality", in which some Internet traffic like voice calls is
blocked in favour of other data, are infrequent, but ministers
are concerned that some services are being throttled.
BEREC will publish a joint report from regulators in the 27
EU member states in February on whether telecom firms respect
the principle of net neutrality.
Microsoft's Skype service says it is either blocked
or overpriced by mobile operators, who see its low-cost service
as a threat to their business. Skype's customer base is forecast
to reach 150 million by 2016, according to Juniper Research.
A report by the voice over Internet Protocol
(VoIP)association, VON Europe, says Vodafone Group Plc
restricts access to Web-based calls on pay-as-you-go deals,
while some mobile providers do not allow VoIP at all, including
France Telecom's Orange, Bouygues, Germany's
E-Plus and its parent group, Dutch provider KPN.
The Netherlands passed a law on Oct. 3 banning mobile firms
from charging customers extra for Web-based call services.