BRUSSELS Dec 18 European Union leaders endorsed
a new investment programme intended to kick-start economic
growth in the bloc at a summit in Brussels, which its chairman
said would end late on Thursday, half a day earlier than
planned.
"We agreed three things: one, we call for the urgent
establishment of a European fund for strategic investments; two,
a renewed commitment to intensify structural reforms; three,
continued efforts to ensure sound public finances," European
Council President Donald Tusk said in a video statement.
"The three together form our strategy to speed up the
recovery," added Tusk, who also tweeted that leaders would not
reconvene as planned on Friday but would conclude the summit
after a discussion over dinner on Russia and Ukraine.
Tusk, the former Polish prime minister hosting his first
summit in his new role, did not go into details of the agreement
on the economic plans.
But draft conclusions of the meeting showed that governments
contributing to the investment fund would not get into trouble
if such contributions resulted in their deficits breaching EU
budget rules set out in the Stability and Growth Pact.
"The European Council takes note of the favourable position
the Commission has indicated towards such capital contributions
in the context of the assessment of public finances under the
Stability and Growth Pact," the text read.
While a formal Commission interpretation of how EU budget
rules should treat such investment will only come in January,
Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday that fund contributors would not face
negative consequences in budget assessments.
The fund, called the European Fund for Strategic Investment
(EFSI), will be launched next year with 21 billion euros ($25.8
billion) of EU money. It is intended to attract 15 times more
private capital for financing projects in energy and transport
infrastructure as well as education and research.
The EFSI, whose final go-ahead to start operations is to
come in June 2015, is designed to help boost feeble European
growth and create jobs without inflating public debts.
EU leaders also discussed how the EFSI should choose which
projects in Europe to finance and decided that decisions should
be based only on business criteria.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was clear she wanted no
politics in the selection: "It should not be decided
politically, but on the basis of business criteria," she said.
Tusk said no sectoral or geographical criteria for project
selection were discussed.
