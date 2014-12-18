BRUSSELS Dec 18 The European Commission told
European Union leaders on Thursday it would treat favourably any
capital governments inject into an EU investment fund when it
assesses every country's compliance with EU fiscal rules,
conclusions of the summit showed.
"The European Council takes note of the favourable position
the Commission has indicated towards such capital contributions
in the context of the assessment of public finances under the
Stability and Growth Pact, necessarily in line with the
flexibility that is built into its existing rules," the
conclusions, seen by Reuters said.
The fund, called European Fund for Strategic Investment
(EFSI), is to be created next year using 21 billion euros of EU
money that is intended to attract 15 times more private capital
for financing projects in energy and transport infrastructure as
well as education and research.
The final go-ahead for the EFSI to start operations is to
come in June 2015 and aims to help boost feeble European growth,
create jobs and help cut huge public debts.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)